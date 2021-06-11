25 years ago
June 12, 1996
MILFORD — A citizens group has suggested the Milford school district study merging with the Laurens school district, and a special board of education meeting tonight will ask for input from residents.
A petition signed by 81 residents was presented to the board late last month by the Concerned Citizens of the Milford School District.
When a legal petition regarding a feasibility study is presented with the necessary number of signatures, a board of education is required to hold a special meeting.
50 years ago
June 12, 1971
A Massachusetts firm has formally been awarded a $13.6 million contract by the state Department of Transportation for construction of the first phase of the Oneonta portion of Interstate 88.
Suburban Excavators Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., will do the work for $13,584,555.
The bids, opened on April 23, covered construction of 2.7 miles of Interstate 88, in the city and Town of Oneonta. The contract also covers construction of 3.5 miles of related roads, including the Grand Street Arterial.
Twin two-lane concrete pavements, separated by a variable median, will be built from Main Street just north of the Susquehanna River easterly to County Route 47 (West Davenport Road).
