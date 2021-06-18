25 years ago
June 18, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — There already are enough similarities to call them twins.
Now an international agreement between the village of Cooperstown and the town of Windsor, Nova Scotia, might make it official.
The two communities are considering “twinning,” a designation that opens lines of communication and cooperation in the same spirit as “sister cities.”
It’s largely symbolic, a governmental hand extended in friendship from each side, but officials from both communities hope their shared attributes may prove valuable to one another in the future.
50 years ago
June 19, 1971
EAST BRANCH — A further step in the implementation of a permanent ice and water control facility for this Southern Tier hamlet appears nearer to reality, according to Town of Hancock Supervisor Lawrence T. McGranaghan.
McGranaghan advised The Star Friday that invitations to bid on the project have been released to area contractors. Such bids are returnable July 7, with a beginning construction date target tentatively set for August 1. Letting of the contract will be under authority of the Philadelphia regional office of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Finalization of the project will culminate ten years of combined effort on the part of local town officials and residents of the community which has annually been beleaguered by spring flooding conditions arising from the breakup of ice congestion at the confluence of the east branch of the Delaware River and the Beaverkill.
In February 1969, a 2,100-foot earthwork dike was constructed by the Parlor City Construction Co. of Endicott under authority of the Army Engineers. This structure, while it served to protect the hamlet’s residents in the spring of that year, was then considered to be a stop-gap measure at best, with the promise of a permanent facility at a later date.
