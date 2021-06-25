25 years ago
June 26, 1996
ONEONTA — From top-ranked soccer players to mini-golf, face painting, juggling and music, this coming weekend will be filled with activities to appeal to visitors and residents of all ages and interests.
Oneonta city and business leaders have planned a rainbow of activities around the National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, when officials expect up to 10,000 people.
The weekend is sponsored by the Hall of Fame, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts and the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Taskforce.
“This is the first time we’ve all worked together,” said Lynne Westcott, UCCCA executive director. “No one is trying to do it all. It makes it doable.”
Organizers strive to build economic, cultural and retailing activity around core activities of a youth soccer tournament, a parade, an Olympic level soccer game and induction ceremonies, and an induction brunch and clinic Monday.
50 years ago
June 26, 1971
Each of the 100 contestants in the New York State Special Olympics at SUNY Harpur June 18, 19 and 20 went home with a medal.
Those who did not win a gold, silver or bronze place medal received a participant’s medal contributed by the Kennedy Foundation.
District 15, which is made up of Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties, had 31 boys and girls in the state meet of the Special Olympics.
John Walker of Oxford made an outstanding win — running the 300 yard run in 37.9 seconds, winning the first place for his heat and the best time in all divisions.
