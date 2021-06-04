Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 5, 1996
ONEONTA — For the second straight year, the United States Soccer Federation will be bringing world-class soccer to Oneonta.
But this time it will be a pair of the same teams that will be battling for a gold medal at this summer’s Olympic Games in Atlanta.
The U.S. Men’s Olympic soccer team and Saudi Arabia will battle in an exhibition contest on June 30 at Hartwick College’s Elmore Field. The match, which is slated to begin at 2 p.m., is being held to celebrate U.S. Soccer’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies later that evening.
Last year, the U.S. Under 23 team defeated Chile, 2-1, in front of a record crowd of 4,866 at Elmore Field.
50 years ago
June 5, 1971
A proposal for the rehabilitation of the south side of Main Street from Sissons to Chestnut Street Extension will be revealed at a top-level meeting of city officials Monday night.
Included in the proposal is a recommendation for a parking structure, as well as the modernization of the row of buildings in the Urban Renewal project area.
The proposal, which was largely drawn up by Charles Holdorf and Asa Allison of B.F. Sissons, has been endorsed by a Chamber of Commerce committee.
Chamber officials were reluctant yesterday to discuss details of the proposal, saying they prefer not to jump the gun on Monday’s formal presentation to city officials.
