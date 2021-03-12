Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 13, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Saying downtown Cooperstown is on the brink of being “irretrievably lost,” some local merchants have suggestions on how to tackle what they feel is a major part of the problem — parking.
“We must act quickly, as time is running out for Main Street,” wrote merchants Ellen White Weir and Rod and Robin Torrence in a letter they circulated this week throughout the community.
The letter has already come under fire from some quarters, Weir said, but she said she wanted only to jumpstart dialogue before downtown finds itself in real trouble.
“I hope that this letter doesn’t put people on the defensive,” said Weir, owner of the Main Street store Homescapes. “It was written with good intentions and concerns for the preservation of downtown.”
The letter cites a number of perceived trends that Weir said herald tough times for Main Street.
50 years ago
March 13, 1971
Fearing a “disastrous” cut in state aid, Oneonta City School District is mobilizing its forces to battle any aid cut in this legislative session.
A delegation, from all levels of the school district, will go to Albany Monday to make its views known to Assemblyman Donald Mitchell and State Sen. Dalwin Niles, who represent Otsego County.
Meeting yesterday were school board members, administrators, faculty, non-teaching personnel, parents organizations and students.
The group heard Eloise Ellis, school board member declare, “The Oneonta school district is now facing the possibility of the most serious financial crisis in its history.”
