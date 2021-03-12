Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 20, 1996
Bar owners, students and merchants told the Oneonta Common Council Tuesday night they objected to bars closing earlier. They said with a 1 a.m. closing, drinking will start earlier, after hours parties will move to neighborhoods and students definitely won’t got to bed earlier.
Speakers said closing bars earlier doesn’t confront underlying problems of increased drug use, angry youth and violent behavior. They suggested more police patrols and stiffer court sentences.
And after almost two hours of public comment and council discussion, aldermen voted 6-2 to support the decision by the Otsego County Board of Representatives on bar closing hours. The Common Council didn’t begin regular business until after 9:30 p.m.
The measure backs an authority the county already has and doesn’t state whether the council supports existing closing hours of 2 a.m. weekdays and 3 a.m. weekends or changing hours.
50 years ago
March 20, 1971
Top level changes in Oneonta’s Urban Renewal hierarchy may be made if some of the program’s prime movers from within — and without — have their way.
It is fast becoming an open secret that a push is on to get former Mayor Albert S. Nader to take the top spot on the local program’s paid staff.
Sources close to the UR program study aren’t discussing the possibility publicly and are staying pretty closed-mouth about it privately.
It is unclear whether Nader, considered by almost everybody as the father if Oneonta’s Urban Renewal program, has actually been formally offered a salaried position. But there is no doubt the matter is under discussion and has been for some time.
