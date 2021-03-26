Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 27, 1996
FLY CREEK — The old adage “be careful what you wish for” has been going through the minds of some members of the Fly Creek Philharmonic lately.
They were excited to learn they’d been selected from hundreds of entries to appear on the Garrison Keillor radio show, “Prairie Home Companion,” this Saturday.
But the timing could have been better.
In particular, it created a conflict for the Rev. Horace B. King of the Fly Creek Methodist Church, who was concerned about flying off to St. Paul, Minn. And leaving his congregation alone for Palm Sunday, said Susan Rodd, founder of the musical group, which blends traditional classical instruments — flutes, piano and bass — with a hodge-podge of other, more unusual instruments: slide whistles, triangles, ukuleles, kettle drums — even a 12-person kazoo choir and an old-fashioned jug band.
The group leaves Friday to compete for a prize in a category for towns with a population under 2,000. They will perform their first effort, Hayden’s “The Toy Symphony,” which Rodd learned as a child from her grandmother.
50 years ago
March 27, 1971
Work began this week on a bar and lounge for the Oneonta Country Club.
Meanwhile Country Club officials are waiting for their application for a liquor license to be acted on by the local office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The Country Club has always been dry, since it is situated in the Town of Oneonta. Until a successful referendum last November, the Town had been dry.
Gordon B. Roberts, president of the Country Club, said the lounge and bar would be located in a 24-foot by 50-foot structure now being built by Neil Nielsen Contractors.
The lounge will replace the club’s back porch and will overlook the seventeenth and eighteenth greens, he said.
