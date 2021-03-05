25 years ago
March 6, 1996
Oneonta aldermen don’t want the city to have a “party town” image, but they disagree if closing the bars earlier will dispel that image and lead to quieter neighborhoods.
Setting bar hours is under the jurisdiction of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, but a county committee has asked city lawmakers for their views on the issue.
“We’d like their input,” said Sylvester Lord, R-Unadilla, chairman of the county’s Personnel, Rules and Procedures Committee. “If it’s basically a city problem, they city should be able to say, ‘we think it will help us’ or ‘no, this won’t help us.’
A survey of five of the city’s eight aldermen showed no consensus on the issue. Some are for it, some against and some aren’t sure.
50 years ago
March 6, 1971
Drivers who aren’t already painfully aware of it, ought to begin taking careful notice of “crash corner” — the slippery turn on West Street between Center and Clinton Street intersections.
This week Mayor James Lettis told the Common Council he will ask Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore to station patrol cars at the corner regularly in hopes of slowing motorists down.
The corner has been the scene of numerous accidents over the pat few years, many of them causing considerable property damage to the vehicles involved.
During the past few weeks, the corner has come under the perusal of City Engineer John Buck. This week, Buck submitted a list of possible remedies for the dangerous situation.
