25 years ago
May 1, 1996
GRAND GORGE — Police combed the Grand Gorge area Tuesday looking for the body of Sara Anne Wood, the Frankfort girl who disappeared in 1993 and is believed to be a murder victim of Lewis Lent Jr.
State police, with trained dogs and a map they believe could lead them to the body, were searching a one-or-two-mile radius in central Grand Gorge for the remains of the 12-year-old girl.
Herkimer County prosecutors await their chance to try Lent on charges that he kidnapped and killed the girl. Lent currently faces a possible trial in Berkshire County, Mass., standing accused of murdering a 12-year-old Pittsfield boy in 1990.
Eight cadaver-sniffing dogs from around the state were participating Monday and Tuesday, according to Chief Sgt. John Curry of the state police in Albany, speaking at a command post in the second floor of the Grand Gorge fire hall Tuesday.
50 years ago
May 1, 1971
Despite reports circulating around town this week that the Main Street Grand Union store would close its door May 15, company officials at Syracuse say no definite closing date has been set.
The State Department of Transportation has taken title to the property at 336 Main St. in connection with development of the Oneonta portion of Interstate 88.
The store lot is in the path of the proposed Grand Street Arterial.
Transportation department officials predict that construction work on the Oneonta section of the expressway and the Grand Street Arterial will begin before summer.
Yet Grand Union officials at Syracuse say the transportation department has not yet given them a firm date by which the store must be vacated.
