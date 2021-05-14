Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 15, 1996
AFTON — Sixteen cars were destroyed but no one was hurt when a Delaware and Hudson Railroad train derailed late Monday night in the village of Afton.
Seventeen of the 64 cars on the train which was carrying solid coal in hopper cars, jumped the tracks at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to officials on the scene Tuesday from D&H’s parent company, Canadian Pacific Rail.
The accident took place near a neighborhood mixed with homes and small businesses on the south end of the village, just off of state Route 7 (South Main Street). No evacuations were needed and the only two people on board, a conductor and an engineer, were unhurt.
“Just a loud bang,” was what Tony Kane said he heard as he and his wife, Helen Kane, were in bed Monday night. He said they have
50 years ago
May 15, 1971
The Oneonta Board of Education has formally begun its search for a successor to Robert C. White, who announced his resignation as school superintendent on April 26.
Board president Gabriel Harris says they hope to have the position filled the effective date of White’s resignation, June 30 — “or as soon thereafter as possible.”
Notices of the opening have already been mailed to nine educational placement centers.
The announcement sets forth a salary range of $19,000 to $22,000, negotiable. White’s salary this year is $21,800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.