Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 22, 1996
Brian J. Burns, chief assistant district attorney for Otsego County, was appointed Oneonta city prosecutor by the Oneonta Common Council Tuesday night.
Burns, who began effective today, replaces Stephen Baker, who has moved out of state, officials said. The city prosecutor’s annual salary is $16,800.
“He’s been an excellent chief ADA,’ Mayor David W. Brenner said during Tuesday’s meeting in City Hall. Burns has been helpful to the city in picking up the slack since Baker left, Brenner said.
The new position means Burns will no longer serve as ADA, but first he’ll have to complete prosecuting about 200 county cases he has been working on, a transition that will take about two months, Brenner said.
50 years ago
May 22, 1971
DOWNSVILLE — The New York State Conservative party is in an excellent position to influence the Republican selection of a gubernatorial candidate in 1974, a top level conservative party leader said last night.
Leo Kesserling, Senator James Buckley’s liaison to the state administration in Albany, discussed the gubernatorial situation with newsmen after he spoke at a Delaware County Conservative fund raising dinner at the Roundup Ranch in Downsville.
Kesserling listed three prominent Republican whom he said would be palatable to most Conservatives.
Not surprisingly, he included State Senator John Marchi of Staten Island (the man who unsuccessfully opposed John Lindsay in the last New York City mayoral election), and Lieutenant Governor Malcolm Wilson.
But Kesserling also included assembly speaker Perry Duryea, usually considered a fairly liberal Republican, in his list.
