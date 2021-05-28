Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 29, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — An Otsego County grand jury handed up both first and second-degree murder charges against Gordon “Woody” Mowers Jr. Tuesday, leaving the door open for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.
The Richfield teen has been indicted on a total of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the March 26 shooting deaths of his parents, Susan and Gordon Mowers Sr.
The indictments charge that Mowers Jr. killed his parents “by repeatedly discharging a firearm into their heads.”
A grand jury foreman handed up the indictments to Otsego County Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma just before 5 p.m.
50 years ago
May 29, 1971
Ten area scouts will be attending the Thirteenth World Jamboree for the scouts of the world in Japan this summer.
Attending the Boy Scout Jamboree will be Bruce Nichols, Craig Schaffer, William David Ackerson, and William Rawley of Oneonta; Michael Frey and Dan Smith of Cooperstown; Roy Nabinger of Sidney and Mark Wilson, Nagui Helim and John C. Hubbell of Margaretville.
The boys will leave July 23 for Japan, according to William Ackerson of Oneonta, Council Commission for the Otschodela (Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware Counties) Council. Ackerson will attend the jamboree with the scouts as scoutmaster.
The jamboree will be held in Asagirl Heights, Japan, according to Ackerson, which is a plateau adjacent to Mount Fuji.
