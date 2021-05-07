Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 8, 1996
The freshman class coming in this fall will be the first class required to live on campus when sophomore year rolls around at the State University College at Oneonta.
According to Dane Foust, director of SUCO’s residential community life, the recent decision was finalized after college officials compiled national research concerning residential life on campus.
According to the data, students tend to be more satisfied in residential halls and grades tend to be a little higher with students living on campus.
Foust also mentioned the financial side of the decision. “According to SUNY regulation in Albany, resident halls need to be filled before students can live downtown. We’ve been pretty lenient about this until now,” he said.
50 years ago
May 8, 1971
Welfare recipients, eager for work, have responded to a new program instituted in Otsego County by the Department of Social Services.
The program requires single men on home relief to work or forfeit their benefits. Since April 12 about five men have reported to the Oneonta Parks-Streets Department to participate in their spring clean-up.
The number of single persons who were unattached and couldn’t earn money was considerably higher this winter in Oneonta, said case worker Philip Peterman. “We started the program in March with about 15 or 16 men, some moved, some did not report for their required physicals and a few did not show up at work,” he said. Five men are now working, eight were referred.
The population in Oneonta is a little under 15,000. Unemployment in the county is 8.7 per cent for March and was 8.9 per cent in February. The national and state figures are around 6 per cent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.