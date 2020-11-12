NELLISTON - Shirlee A. Kretser, 85, passed away following a short illness with her family by her side, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Shirlee was born in Cooperstown, on Aug. 1, 1935. She was the daughter of Delos R. Alpaugh and Erma (Diamond) Alpaugh. She was a Class of 1953 graduate of Cherry Valle…