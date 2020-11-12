Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 14, 1995
Winter isn’t here yet — officially, but the weather signs are more than clear. Snow fell steadily Monday, coating the area with about another 2 inches, making roads slippery and causing numerous accidents.
More stormy weather is ahead today.
“It’s definitely going to be a nasty day,” said David K. Mattice, National Weather Service observer at Goodyear Lake. “Definitely, we’re going to have precipitation.”
After flurries this morning, show will begin to accumulate this afternoon, leaving about another 6 inches, Mattice said.
50 years ago
Nov. 14, 1970
The Showcase Cinema, Oneonta’s first new movie theater since 1923, will open at 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, at 11-15 Elm St. with the comedy film “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World.”
Harold deGraw, who also owns and operates the Oneonta Theatre on Chestnut Street, said considerable work remains to be done on the new structure, but the 300-seat movie house should be completed on schedule.
Instead of the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor James F. Lettis will cut a strip of film at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
The ceremony will precede a half-hour open house at the theater which is open to the public.
The theater, located in the former post office parcel post annex, includes push-back seats with wide spaces between the rows and two large lounge areas for patrons awaiting second performances, deGraw said.
