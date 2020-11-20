Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 21, 1995
MILFORD — A local railroad society is taking a second shot at a grant to help create a 16-mile tourist train line from Cooperstown Junction north to the village of Cooperstown — this time armed with the blessings of a host of local governments.
Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society members are hoping the official backing will not only boost their chances of winning this time around but also regain some of their credibility, which they said was unfairly damaged after losing out on a $700,000 grant earlier this year.
“We didn’t have a lot of the town and planning boards,” said society President Bruce Hodges after earning the support of the Cooperstown Board of Trustees Monday night.
Joining Cooperstown in its support of the project have been the village of Milford, the county chamber of commerce, county planning board, Cooperstown chamber, New York State Historical Association, and various boards of the town of Hartwick, Otsego, and Milford.
50 years ago
Nov. 21, 1970
Oneonta State will not be permitted to become a haven for drugs, the college’s acting president stressed yesterday.
“There is no question that the college should and can and will correct improper conditions in the residence halls. We certainly can and will see that no student grows a marijuana plant in his room. However, it would be very naïve to assume that that this exerts any real control over the basic problem of drug abuse,” Dr. Clifford J. Craven said.
Dr. Craven, just back from a convention in Texas, made the comments in the aftermath of the death, earlier this week, of freshman Stephan Herz from an overdose of drugs.
Police said they found marijuana plants growing in the dormitory room, which young Herz shared with another youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.