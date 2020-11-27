Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 28, 1995
The State University College at Oneonta has something new to offer area businesspeople and entrepreneurs; a master of science degree in business economics.
The college got formal approval from SUNY and the State Department of Education this month to launch a new, 30-credit graduate degree program designed for business and professionals seeking to expand their skills and/or college graduates who pursued a business-related field of study.
The master’s degree will offer coursework in the late afternoon and evening so students can keep their full-time jobs and complete the degree in 24 months or more of part-time study. The program also will enable full-time students to complete the degree requirements in one year of intensive study.
Starting next spring, SUCO will offer four graduate courses toward the degree, including one of the core courses. Next fall, nine graduate-level courses, including seven core requirements, will be available, and by spring 1997 a full component of 15 courses will be offered to students enrolled in the program.
50 years ago
Nov. 28, 1970
New York State teachers will lobby in Albany beginning in January with hopes of persuading the legislature to abandon the “eighteenth century practice” of supporting schools through property taxes.
The decision came recently at the Annual House of Delegates meeting of the New York State Teachers Association at Kiamesha.
Among the delegates who have led the three-year fight to get the delegates to take the abandonment stand are Oneonta High School teachers Frank Gallucci and Richard Schuyler.
Gallucci said, “The practice of supporting education through property tax is an eighteenth century program from when everything was based on land value. We’re industrialized now, but still using a basically agricultural tax.”
