Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 7, 1995
Downtown retailers must woo students with courtesy and discounts and entice resident shoppers back to Main Street, an economic specialist told merchants and property owners Monday.
Barry Warren, director of the Center for Economic and Community Development at the State University College at Oneonta, revealed survey results of resident and student shoppers during a meeting of the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Taskforce.
DOIT has been promoting the historic characteristics of downtown Oneonta, and Warren said downtown’s ambiance is a strong factor in attracting consumers.
Warren said downtown Oneonta has a unique combination of commercial, government, medical and professional services. Other communities, which rely on a commercial downtown, would envy Oneonta’s position, which can be better marketed.
50 years ago
Nov. 7, 1970
Working women, take note: your employer says pantsuits — the biggest thing today in women’s dress — are acceptable as office garb.
Or at least if you work for one of the eight or nine Oneonta businesses contacted by The Star.
From the East End to the West End — and several points in between — managers and department heads say the new style is fine for office work.
The Bank allows its women employees to wear pantsuits that are sold as such, not just any blouse-jeans combination, according to Sergio Amitrano, assistant vice president.
He says that while “we prefer minis,” many ladies have worn the new style.
