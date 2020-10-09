Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 10, 1995
A Catholic Woodstock was Bernadette Siniscalchi’s interpretation of Pope John Paul II’s Saturday Mass in Central Park.
Siniscalchi, 18, of Trout Creek, was one of 400 Catholic youths from the Albany Diocese who journeyed to New York City to see the pope. She made the trip with about 45 students from Otsego and Delaware counties who boarded a bus at midnight Friday at St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta.
“Being so close — in the same acre as the pope is extraordinary,” Siniscalchi said. “Being that close is really wild and everybody there was just so happy and so loving.
“It was like a perfect Utopia,” she said. “Like the Christian or Catholic Woodstock. It was just so loving. I went around giving peace to everybody. Perfect strangers hugged.”
50 years ago
Oct. 10, 1970
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Sixteen girls wore slacks to school Friday morning but weren’t allowed to attend classes.
The reason: Richfield Springs has a long standing dress code which prohibit any garb but skirts and dresses for girls.
The girls spent the morning in the cafeteria and after noon went home to change clothes. Later some mothers met with Benjamin Cizek, school superintendent.
This is apparently the second such incident at the school this year. Earlier a girl was apparently denied entrance to class because she wore a “pants suit.”
The Board of Education had discussed the matter this week at its regular meeting. Mothers had requested that their daughters be allowed to wear pants suits.
At the session, Board President Charles Schoenlein and Principal John Carpenter said they hoped that students themselves would present a dress code if they wished revision of the present one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.