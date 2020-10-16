Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 17, 1995
Oneonta town planners gave ALDI food store a green light Monday to build on the Southside, overriding the Otsego County planning board and allowing a fourth player to an already competitive row of grocers.
The Oneonta Town Planning Board, during a meeting in Town Hall, voted 6-1 to approve ALDI’s site plan and 6-1 that no negative environmental impact would result from the store.
Planner Joan Marshall, who was concerned about the project’s negative impact on the wetlands and to traffic, voted against both motions.
Town planners approval was granted with a condition that the site be merged from three parcels into one. ALDI officials said Monday that plans are to start construction this fall, and the project would take five months.
50 years ago
Oct. 17, 1970
When the soon to be started resurfacing of Hemlock and Lewis Streets and Delaware Avenue is completed, the last of the brick paved streets in Oneonta will have disappeared.
The question has often been asked as to why the streets were paved with brick while other busier thoroughfares were not. The answer lies in the fact that they led to the terminus on Railroad Avenue of the Ulster & Delaware Railroad, of which the DO Line is a very small segment. In its heyday this railroad, which went from Oneonta through the Catskills to Kingston, was a busy one with six passenger trains each way daily.
The four largest hotels of the period, the Central, the Windsor, the Wilson House and the Hathaway House each ran a bus to carry transients to and from the railroad station. These horse drawn conveyances carried heavy loads of passengers and luggage. The dirt thoroughfares were dusty during dry periods and sometimes hub deep in mud after heavy rains.
The route the buses, cabs and baggage wagons took was up Main to Otsego, down that street to Fair and thence by the way of Hemlock and Lewis Streets and Delaware Avenue to the station. In 1912 these thoroughfares were paved with brick in deference to the heavy traffic over them. Otsego and Fair Streets were resurfaced some years ago and the brick hidden.
