Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 24, 1995
ALBANY — As Gov. George Pataki continues to mull replacing the head of the state Public Service Commission, state Sen. James Seward — considered the leading candidate for the job — is winning praise for having no financial ties to the industries he would regulate.
Pataki is actively seeking a replacement for PSC Chairman Harold Jerry, a holdover from the Cuomo administration. Seward, the Senate Energy Committee chairman, is said to have the inside track on the job based on his ties to Pataki and his knowledge of energy issues.
Unlike any other committee chairman here, Seward does not accept campaign contributions from the interests overseen by his panel, which include the energy and telecommunications industries.
The PSC is the committee’s administrative counterpart, a powerful agency that sets electric, natural gas and telephone rates, regulates utilities and helps set state energy and telecommunications policy.
50 years ago
Oct. 24, 1970
W. Averill Harriman, former governor of New York, will speak twice in Oneonta Monday night on behalf of the Democratic state ticket.
Harriman will arrive at Oneonta Airport, via Catskill Airways, at 7 p.m. and directly go to Oneonta State, where he will address collegians in the Mills Hall lounge.
From there he will go to the Elks Club for a buffet, open to the public without charge, at 8:30 p.m.
Harriman will speak to the Elks Club gathering. His visit is sponsored by the Otsego County Democratic Committee.
Dr. Alexander F. Carson, the party’s county chairman, said Harriman would fly back to New York City Monday night.
