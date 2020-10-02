Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 3, 1995
Charles A. Belden, former Oneonta High School principal for 27 years, was remembered by colleagues as an inspirational educator, church member and Oneonta citizen.
He died Sunday at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelka, Ala., at age 83.
Throughout his life, Belden listened to others and helped them however he could, friends said. The Rev. Douglas Oelke, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Oneonta, said his last thoughtful gesture was to move his wife, Cora, south, even though his health was failing. Belden didn’t want her to move alone, Oelke said.
The Oneonta community benefited from Belden’s considerate nature. Last month he received the State University College at Oneonta Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award,
Oelke said he had refused the award previously and this time accepted to please his family. Belden insisted on a reception where anyone in the community could attend instead of the more exclusive sit-down dinner, Oelke said.
50 years ago
Oct. 3, 1970
The current attention on ecology and conservation has apparently impressed the people in charge of construction of SUCO’s $5 million Student Union.
Even so, some conservationists on the campus are worried about what the massive structure will do the SUCO pond, better known to old-time Oneontans as the “Normal Reservoir.”
The building is slated to be built adjacent to the pond, which has been incorporated in all plans for the structure for the last three or four years.
But conservationists are worried that plant and fish life will be killed when the pond is drained (later this fall or early next spring) to permit “relining.”
