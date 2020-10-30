Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 31, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Two days after the 1995 baseball season came to an end in Atlanta, the 1996 season for a proposed Northeast League franchise at Doubleday Field met its demise in similar fashion.
While Tom Glavine and Mark Wehlers combined to shut out the Cleveland Indians Saturday night to hand the Atlanta Braves their first-ever world championship, Cooperstown trustees Monday afternoon combined on a 6-0 shutout that kept the village from hosting its first ever professional team.
Trustees sided with residents neighboring Doubleday Field who expressed concerns that a professional team would intensify problems with noise and trespassers, as well as with merchants who claimed the team would take away a large chunk of their business and add little to the community.
“When I first heard of this proposal, I liked the idea of baseball in this town,” Trustee Gary Kuch said. “But I think I have to listen to the people who put me in office.”
50 years ago
Oct. 31, 1970
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m out of the picture.”
These were the words of a very disgusted Sam Leobovitz Friday night as he talked about the Wilber Park Apartments project.
City Engineer John Buck told the Common Council on October 20 that he had been contacted by Leobovitz as to what the city would require.
Naming of Leobovitz as a possible developer was also done by William Kelly of Marine Midland Bank of the first mortgage on the development.
But now, Leobovitz says, he is fed up with the way the matter has been handled by the bank.
