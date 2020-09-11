Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 12, 1995
WALTON — A $20,000 gift from Michael Buerger has solved the Walton Town Board’s town hall problems.
Buerger, whose family owned the former Del-Met Corp., donated property located at the corner of Pine and North streets to be used for the town of Walton Municipal Center. A resolution accepting the gift was accepted by a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Dorothy Closs casting a negative vote.
Closs, who is running against Supervisor Joseph Hanley for the Republican nomination for supervisor in today’s primary, said she voted against accepting the gift because she thought the town residents should have been given an opportunity to comment.
“It should have been put to the public for their input before we take another building off the tax roles,” Closs said.
50 years ago
Sept. 12, 1970
Despite a federal ban on them, products containing cyclamates can still be purchased in Oneonta — but it’s hard to find them.
An informal check yesterday revealed that with one exception the major chain grocery stores in the Oneonta area have removed the products from their shelves.
Federal food and drug officials ordered products containing the artificial sweetener, a suspected cancer agent, to be taken off store shelves by September 1.
An Associated Press survey this week of 36 food stores across the country showed that more than half still had products containing cyclamates on their shelves.
