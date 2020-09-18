Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 19, 1995
MORRIS — A school bus driver, confronted Monday with a 14-year-old who fired a revolver, convinced the youth to let the 21 passengers off the bus and put down the gun.
No one was hurt in the 7:50 a.m. incident on Morris Central School Bus No. 59, driven by David Sterling of Morris. He was picking up students on Potato Farm Road, two miles outside the village of Morris.
“His ability to remain calm and rational in an extremely tense situation allowed this incident to be brought to a conclusion without a single injury,” said Major Timothy Howard, Troop “C” Commander in Sidney. “The entire community should be thankful for the courageous efforts and professional demeanor of Mr. Sterling.”
The 14-year-old student who had spoken of suicide, was taken to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta crisis unit for psychiatric evaluation but may have been transferred later, troopers said. The youth, whose name was withheld because of his age, will appear later in Family Court.
50 years ago
Sept. 19, 1970
Fifty New York State cities (of 60 surveyed) have higher full value real estate tax rates than Oneonta, according to the Citizens Public Expenditure Survey, a private tax research organization.
Oneonta ranks 51st. The combined city and county tax rate for Oneonta, the Survey announced, is $18.51 per $1,000 full value of real property for the fiscal year ending in 1970.
The actual tax rate paid, however, is based on assessed value. For fiscal 1970 that actual rate for combined city and county purposes is $20.12 per $1,000 assessed value, compared with $21.50 for fiscal years ended in 1969, a decrease a $1.38. School tax rates are not included.
Two other cities, Norwich and Cortland, had tax rates practically comparable to those in effect in Oneonta during the year ending in 1970.
The lowest combined full value tax rate was in Plattsburgh with $13.56.
