Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 26, 1995
SIDNEY — A week after declaring its airport fit, the village of Sidney acted Monday night on improvements at the oft-troubled facility.
The village board approved payments on a recently completed beacon project that cost about $80,000, village engineer John J. Woodyshek said.
Trustees approved paying $2,846.25 to A. Treffeisen & Son of Oneonta, which worked on the project, and 42,000 to McFarland-Johnson of Binghamton, which developed the project. Woodyshek said the project involved putting wires underground to power beacons marking hillsides for planes coming to Thomas Z. Fagan Airport. The lines stretched over Interstate 88 before recently being hit by a truck, Woodyshek said.
He said the state and federal departments of transportation did not want the wires above I-88, so they were moved to land off Neff Hill Road in Bainbridge.
The DOT will repay the village for its expense, Woodyshek said.
50 years ago
Sept. 26, 1970
Young people have a “great positive effect” on Congress, and will determine the course of American society in the coming decades, Congressman Hamilton Fish Jr., told about 150 OHS students yesterday. But the Congressman warned that campus turmoil is doing much more harm than good and that its continuance “will be met by overwhelming oppression.”
He warned that the constant outcry from the radical left and right is causing most students to become more confused than ever.
When this happens, Fish said, “polarization sets in, emotion and unreason come to hold away in public actions; and reason and judgment comes under suspicion — so that the center divides against itself.”
