Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 4, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County has filed not only its formal arguments against paying a $274,000 fine to the local solid waste authority but has upped the ante by countersuing for $2.4 million.
Charging gross mismanagement and wasteful spending, Otsego County Attorney James Konstanty has filed the counterclaim against the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority (MOSA) in State Supreme Court in Schoharie County.
MOSA “has engaged in numerous financial expenditures which have been excessive, unnecessary and have been so determined by the Office of the State Comptroller,” Konstanty wrote in his recent response to the suit filed against Otsego County by the authority.
He said the frivolous and foolhardy expenses, outlined in MOSA’s 1994 state audit, have damaged the county considerably.
50 years ago
Sept. 4, 1971
DELHI — A Delaware County man, Steve Kowal, of Franklin Street, Delhi is one of four students to take part in experimentation that simulated deep-sea habitation.
The study, carried out by the University of Pennsylvania, involving four men living in a pressurized chamber for 25 days, proves that men can perform useful work and live in relative comfort at depths down to 5,000 feet.
It has demonstrated for the first time the feasibility and perhaps the desirability of using neon as the primary atmospheric gas in exploring the ocean depths.
The experiment was reported in the Friday, Aug. 27 edition of the New York Times.
