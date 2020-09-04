Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 5, 1995
He was no runway model wearing a floral printed dress this weekend, but 65-year-old Floyd Farr hoped drawing attention to himself would help knock out muscular dystrophy.
Wearing a yellow, purple and pink knee-length dress he borrowed from the Family Services Center, cowboy boots, a fuchsia pearl necklace and bauble on his wrist, Farr drove his moped around the area, collecting money and advertising the number to call to make a donation to the local Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon.
His moped was covered with signs and his red helmet with a clear shield displayed the telephone number to call.
Farr collected about $67 in can donations last weekend, but for the past 16 years he has tried to “do something crazy somehow” to alert people of the telethon.
50 years ago
Sept. 5, 1970
Mayor James Lettis, long critical of city commissions, is changing his mind.
The mayor, who attempted to abolish the Public Safety Board by local law, said Friday that he would now let the “matter drop and not pursue it any further.”
Last month the mayor sought to get Common Council approval to abolish the commissions through a local law. The aldermen would not okay the proposal.
This left the possibility of a referendum open to Mayor Lettis. But yesterday he said that he wouldn’t seek one.
“If I have to eat crow, then I’ll eat crow,” he said, recalling the many critical statements he made about city boards when he was alderman and when he was running for office last fall.
