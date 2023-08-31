Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 1, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — A faulty hookup — apparently the work of someone unfamiliar with gas equipment — could be the reason for the July explosion that killed a Middlefield man, a county investigator said Monday.
Greg Morrison, Otsego County’s assistant coordinator of emergency services, said Larry Jackson, the 42-year-old man killed in the blast on July 22, seemed to be the one who connected his home’s supply line with a nearly full propane tank that hadn’t been used since he moved in.
Morrison said the explosion was likely caused by Jackson attempting to re-light the pilot in a hot water heater at his 631 Sibley Gulf Road residence. The match ignited propane vapors concentrated in the house’s crawl space, behind the heater, Morrison said. The blast blew all four walls off the foundation, collapsing the house.
“I can’t say for sure he is the one that hooked the tank up,” Morrison said. “But we’re working under the presumption that Jackson himself was the one who hooked it up. Whoever it was made two mistakes in doing so.”
Sept. 1, 1973
Bids for improvements in Block One, or the area bordered by Chestnut, Main and Grove Streets, were opened Friday afternoon at the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency offices.
According to David Cooper, executive director of the agency, the project will require the construction of new sidewalks and curbs and the repaving of the area around the new office building being constructed by Oneonta Investors.
Cooper said the bids would be examined by consulting engineers Newman & Doll and, if all is found in order, the contract will be awarded at the September Urban Renewal Agency meeting.
“We hope to get the work started by the end of September,” said Cooper, “and the time needed to complete the project should be about five weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.