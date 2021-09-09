Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 10, 2021
ALBANY — Gov. George Pataki Monday vetoed a bill that would have provided state tax credits to encourage power plants and other businesses to burn, recycle or retread waste tires.
If compromise legislation is not approved, Pataki’s decision could signal the death knell for two New York State Electric & Gas Corp. power plants, including the Jennison Station in Bainbridge, which employs 40 people.
NYSEG had said it would close the two aging stations in December because they are less efficient than newer plants. But the decision was put off until next year pending action on the tax credits.
“We’re very disappointed in the governor’s decision,” said NYSEG spokesman Frank Scolian. “That legislation was a key factor in keeping open the (two) stations.”
50 years ago
Sept. 10, 1971
Hartwick College President Adolph G. Anderson told about 1,000 persons attending the college’s opening convocation last night that Hartwick is in the process of “searching for a new educational synthesis, rooted in assumptions yet to be defined.”
Anderson said, in particular, the credit system will be examined “in the search for something better.”
During the convocation, both Dr. H. Claude Hardy and Dr. Negley K. Teeters received hearty standing ovations as the H. Claude Hardy Chair of Sociology was formally created and Dr. Teeters was installed as the first Hardy Professor of Sociology.
Anderson termed this as “the year of decision” for Hartwick. It follows a year of “frustration for some, of uncertainty for others…in adjusting to the consequences of choices already made, we must make further choices that will probably be more painful,” he said.
