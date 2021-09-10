25 years ago
Sept. 11, 2021
Tuesday’s unveiling of the New York City watershed agreement specifics culminated years of labor for the negotiators.
Now comes the hard part for everyone else: digesting the document and determining exactly what it will mean to the future of the watershed communities.
The pact’s rules regarding land sales, pollution controls and economic development aid are likely to influence several aspects of life in the region. In some ways, the unknowns surrounding the proposed regulations have put planning on hold for area residents.
Until Tuesday, that is. Now that the details have been made public, companies, landowners and municipalities have a better view what the rules are likely to be in coming years.
50 years ago
Sept. 11, 1971
A week ago yesterday a 2-½ inch fire hose was attached to a hydrant next to the new SUCO Student Union Building.
The line began pouring water into the SUCO pond, which was drained several months ago to permit construction of the building.
College officials say 3 million gallons of water are needed to fill the pond. Most of it is already in, but the steady stream of water continues.
It’s going to cost the state about $1,000 to fill the pond which, ironically, was once a reservoir. That figure is based on a rate of $320 per million gallons a city official quoted yesterday as a “fair cost of water.”
