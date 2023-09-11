Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 12, 1998
The proposed 911 system in Otsego County has reached two stoplights.
Opening of proposals for systems, slated for Sept. 9, was postponed until the Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting Wednesday night, board Chairman Carl F. Higgins said Friday. Five proposals were submitted, Higgins said.
Higgins said information somehow wasn’t passed on and a vendor who reportedly didn’t attend a meeting wants to submit a proposal. The request will be presented to the board for a decision, he said. The board will meet in the Otsego County Office Building in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Higgins awaits written confirmation from the city of Oneonta on its intent to be a public service answering point, or dispatch center.
Sept. 12, 1973
The City of Oneonta will go it alone when it comes to installation of a 14-inch water line to serve the West End — and particularly the F.N. Burt Company of Buffalo.
F.N. Burt has expressed a strong interest in locating a 50,000 square foot distribution outlet in Oneonta but requires sufficient water pressure at its proposed West End location to operate a fire sprinkler system.
The city will bear the entire cost of the water line improvements at a cost not to exceed $150,000.
Officials from the town and city had met in a series of closed meetings at a joint water plan but differences in philosophy and municipal law prevented a development of a cooperative venture in that area.
Commented
