Sept. 13, 1973
Three New York State Electric and Gas Corp. officials Wednesday called on about 30 area businessmen to help conserve energy and to pass the conservation word onto other consumers.
NYSE&G yesterday sponsored an energy conservation seminar at its County Club Road facility to explain to local business leaders how best to conserve energy resources.
Plant manager E. Eugene Forrest led off the seminar by explaining the utility had “altruistic and business reasons for holding this seminar. We are faced with finite resources and to waste anything is bad.”
Explaining NYSE&G’s continuing plan of asking the public to conserve energy, Forrest added “we’re very serious about wanting to cut waste to a minimum — but we’re not saying we won’t be able to deliver services consumers want.”
Another NYSE&G executive, Herbert R. Bormann, said “we are approaching a crossroads which can lead to a dozen different paths…at heart is (that) the fuel upon which we are depending on is low.”
Bormann, saying he was quoting recent articles in newspapers and other periodicals, said the nation must have a national long-range policy.
“It should ensure a self-sufficient supply of energy or else the nation will be at the mercy of supporting nations,” he said.
Bormann, noting recent announcements by Arab leaders that they might nationalize — and possibly cut off — American oil supplies there, said the proposed national policy could estimate the energy available and detect the consumption rate.
