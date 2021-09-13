Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 14, 2021
ONEONTA — Surf’s up Otsego County! It’s a flood of information opening up as OtsegoNet is about to begin training sessions about how to use the Internet.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce received a $225,000 grant from the federal government to establish the OtsegoNet Information Access Project, which is geared to teach businesses, employees, community organizations, students of all kinds and the common Jane or Joe citizen who is interested in learning about the Internet.
“This project provides Otsego County residents with access to the entire range of information resources of a fully networked community, one of our objectives in the era of the Information Superhighway,” said Rob Robinson, the chamber’s executive director. It’s a chance “to get some free hands-on training to learn how the project works and get an idea of some of the ways the Information Superhighway might help them.”
Lori Butler, executive assistant at the chamber, said the program will be taught by volunteers from the area who attended training sessions about six months ago. They will help the neophyte surfers with the basics of using a modem to connect online, navigating the “virtual” sea of information and using the search engines available on the World Wide Web.
50 years ago
Sept. 14, 1971
The city will pay to have a contractor sink two or three test pilings on the site of the proposed multi-tiered parking garage at the corner of Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension.
Mayor James Lettis said information gathered from the test pilings will help prevent open-ended clauses when contractors submit bids for construction of the structure.
Lettis assured the Urban Renewal Agency that the parking garage will be built.
He said Stearns and Wheler consulting engineers are now preparing new specifications and will oversee the test piling work.
