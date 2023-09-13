Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 14, 1998
ONEONTA — As members of the House of Representatives pore over the Starr report detailing President Clinton’s troubles, local clergy members lament the loss of one of the nation’s role models, citing the need for honest redemption.
“His behavior is something that hurts the entire country,” said the Rev. Marie King of the First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta. “I think he’s a poor role model for our country.”
Area clergy members agreed the country is searching for role models, and disagreed with the popular notion that personal and public lives can or should be separate.
Rabbi Donald N. Roberts of Temple Beth El in Oneonta said public leaders, including clergy, have a responsibility to conduct themselves honorably.
Sept. 14, 1973
Cardboard Alley isn’t made of cardboard.
It’s made of cheap, World War 2 vintage lumber and is held together more by sheer stubborn determination than the thousands of nails covered by dozens of layers of paint.
Buildings don’t have human characteristics, you say. But that doesn’t apply to Cardboard Alley’s beloved eyesore on the increasingly antiseptic Hartwick College campus since 1947.
Now, the college is on the verge of tearing it down sometime this fall.
But there are those who won’t believe it until they see the last truckload of debris carried away.
