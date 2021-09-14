Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 15, 1971
Richard Schlee of 16 Harrison Ave., a political novice, won a stunning lop-sided primary contest over veteran Town of Oneonta politician Allan R. Beach yesterday.
The two men were vying for the Republican nomination for County Representative, and a chance to oppose Democrat Jack Ranieri in the general election.
Schlee, a former Oneonta city policeman who is now an insurance agent in West Oneonta, captured more than 70 per cent of the vote. The unofficial margin was 354 to 130.
Schlee captured all three election districts in the Town by wide margins.
Both Schlee, 33 and Beach, 46, had spent the past several weeks running energetic person-to-person campaigns.
Contacted last night, Schlee estimated he personally contacted about 75 per cent of the registered Republicans.
However, the new GOP nominee credited the victory to help from his supporters. “I’ve had a lot of help and it’s appreciated,” he said. “A lot of people unselfishly gave a great deal of time and effort.”
Schlee was the first Republican to formally announce for the Republican nomination back in mid-May. Shortly thereafter, the present town representative on the County Board, J. Gordon Downie, formalized an open secret — that he would leave the post at the end of this term.
Commented
