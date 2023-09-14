Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 15, 1998
Local congressmen, a Democrat and a Republican, agree: It’s too early to pass judgment on President Bill Clinton.
“This is a story that’s unfolding,” Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford, said from Washington, D.C. Monday. “While we should not drag our feet, we should not rush into judgment.
The House of Representatives already has acted too hastily, Rep. Maurice Hinchey, D-Saugerties, said in a press release Friday. Approval that day to release independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report before Clinton had a chance to review it was unfair and irresponsible, Hinchey said.
Starr’s report accuses Clinton of perjury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and abusing power in a 445-page report that includes details of sexual misconduct.
Sept. 15, 1973
The city’s bid to secure a four-lane highway connecting Interstate 88 and central business district has encountered an unexpected snag.
Before any further planning for the spur is undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation, an environmental impact study must be forwarded to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The project was originally postponed when construction funds from the state became scarce.
City officials have continually applied pressure in Albany for action of the connecting road and have been assured the project is being considered.
