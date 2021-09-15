Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 16, 2021
BUTTS CORNERS — An early morning fire Sunday partially gutted the controversial Bear Bottoms nude dance club in the town of Davenport.
The blaze broke out just before 1 a.m., said Davenport Fire Chief Joseph Ballard. When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning primarily in the main bar area of Bear Bottoms.
“It sustained quite a lot of damage,” said Ballard. “It was burning pretty good out back. The outside looks like it hardly burned, but it’s gutted pretty good inside.”
The adjacent Rainbow Gardens tavern sustained smoke and water damage only, said Ballard.
Ballard said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He would not comment when asked if the fire appeared to be suspicious. A state fire investigator probed the site Sunday morning.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1971
Excavations of the site on which Oneonta’s first public housing project will be built began yesterday. The site will contain the high rise for the elderly.
Workers, retained by Fox Lodge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, Long Island, began bulldozing the vacant lot in the Sixth Ward where the Mitchell Street school once stood.
In announcing the long-anticipated start of work yesterday, city Housing Director William McManus said a formal ground-breaking ceremony would be held in about two weeks.
McManus said that while no timetable has been set up for the project, the contracted completion date is August 3, 1972. The contract calls for the building to be finished within 400 days from the formal signing of the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.