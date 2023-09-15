Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 16, 1998
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Common Council must decide if it wants the city to be a dispatch center for the 911-system.
If so, dispatchers in Oneonta would answer 911 calls within city boundaries, and dispatchers at the Otsego County Communications Center would answer calls from the remainder of the county.
However, staffing of the dispatch centers is a central unresolved issue. During a 90-minute meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Oneonta aldermen, Otsego County representatives and emergency services officials wrangled with staffing numbers, costs and funding issues.
Oneonta Mayor Kim K. Muller told aldermen to consider the short and long-term benefits of having a dispatch center in Oneonta to answer city calls. The extra personnel costs are estimated at $50,000, she said.
The city needs to centralize its police and fire dispatching methods and being a 911 answering point is an incentive, Muller said. Police officers now spend time answering the telephone at the station, when they could be serving the city better patrolling the street, she said.
Previously, plans were developed to have two dispatch centers, and proposals for such a system have been submitted to the county. The county Board of Representatives awaits written confirmation from the city of Oneonta.
Officials also disagree on how revenues from the 35-cent surcharge to support 911 services are to be spent. The funds won’t support two dispatch centers, said Roy Althiser, 911 coordinator for the county.
Althiser said response time to emergency calls will be about the same whether there are one or two dispatch centers in the county. He favors two dispatch centers if money isn’t an issue. The county has eight dispatchers now, he said, and it will need a ninth dispatcher with the 911-system.
