Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 17, 2021
It’s been well over a century since shad swam upstream toward the headwaters of the Susquehanna River at Otsego Lake in Cooperstown.
It may take several years if it happens at all, but if a project downriver is successful, the migratory fish could return to Otsego County.
“That’s a real hopeful goal and everyone I believe is striving for it,” said Susan Obelski, a spokeswoman for the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, which is involved in the shad restoration project in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Shad, members of the herring family, spawn upstream and require miles of fresh water to thrive. They were common in the Susquehanna until the river was dammed in many areas starting in the 19th century.
50 years ago
Sept. 17, 1971
STAMFORD — Teachers, high school students and community youth leaders from a wide area have been invited to participate in an all-day action workshop in Environmental Conservation Education and Creative Methods, sponsored by the Roxbury Burroughs Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, September 25 at the Rural Supplementary Education Center, Stamford.
The workshop offers the participants the choice of nine study experiences, including informal conversations with a leading national photographer; use of drama or puppetry in the outdoors; the humanities; teaching of environmental education; and correlation of this study with other subjects.
Consultants for the program include four participants in the Helderberg Workshop, an enrichment workshop for children and teachers, with particular emphasis on environmental conservation education and creative method.
Also serving as consultants will be Dr. David Denny of SUCO, Joseph Farleigh and Mrs. Savella Maben, science teachers at Gilboa-Conesville Central School, Dr. John E. Lutz, SUNY Oswego, and Robert Pochily, music teachers with BOCES. Working in the area of photography will be Walter Meade, a member of the American Photographic Society, who is interested in environmental conservation as well.
