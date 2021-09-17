Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 18, 2021
MARGARETVILLE — The executive committee of the Coalition of Watershed Towns has unanimously endorsed the draft Watershed Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between New York City and the upstate communities from which it obtains 90 percent of its drinking water.
A resolution backing the agreement was adopted at the committee’s monthly meeting Monday in Margaretville.
The group’s endorsement does not bind the coalition’s 35 member towns to the agreement, but “it symbolically begins the agreement approval process,” Coalition Executive Director Eric Greenfield said.
In order to receive millions of dollars in benefits outlined in the MOA, towns and villages must pass resolutions approving the agreement by Nov. 14. Once ratified, procedures begin to grant the city a permit to acquire thousands of acres of land in the Catskills, authorize a filtration waiver, and implement a long list of new land use regulations in the 2,000-square-mile watershed.
50 years ago
Sept. 18, 1971
The first day of the Oneonta Star Home Show yesterday looked very much like a repeat of last year’s initial show — only bigger and better.
In both cases cloudy weather and predictions of rain threatened to put something of a damper on first day activities. However, in both cases, first day crowds came out in enthusiastic masses.
Coordinators of the Home Show estimated that 8,000 people attended the show yesterday. Based on that figure officials are cautiously predicting that attendance for the three-day show will exceed last year’s 40,000.
The Home Show features more than 50 exhibits in the National Guard Armory and the Oneonta Junior High School parking lot on Academy Street.
