Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 19, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The $5 million in government grants and programs the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District pulls in every year are in jeopardy, officials say, unless county representatives double the district’s funding for next year.
Soil and water districts across the state, which assist farmers, municipalities and agencies with funding and technical expertise, have been told not to count on a state reimbursement in 1999. A budget skirmish between the Assembly and the governor is unlikely to be resolved in time.
That amounts to between $10,000 and $14,000, said Dan Morgan, the district’s field manager, which the office was counting on adding to the $35,000 the county has funded for the past six years.
About $900,000 in statewide SWCD funding is tied to the $1.9 billion vetoed out of the state budget by Gov. George Pataki earlier this year. A Senate bill releasing the $900,000 to local districts has been passed, but the Assembly is refusing to act unless the full $1.9 billion is considered.
Sept. 19, 1973
When the Corning Glass Company announced it would restaff its Oneonta plant, the plans called for hiring to take place in September.
The schedule has been revised, Corning officials said yesterday, and hiring will not be started until December.
Delays in obtaining equipment were blamed for the revision.
In spite of the equipment delays, work to remodel the plant for a production line of hospital-related goods has begun.
