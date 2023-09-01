Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 2, 1998
One woman held off shopping for clothes until Tuesday. Another said she did not have the time to wait. Many others were not even aware there was a reason to delay.
But no matter what people thought, they were not paying any state or local sales taxes on clothing and footwear purchases up to $500. That financial reward will continue until Monday as part of the state’s tax-free week.
“I love it,” said Frances Lunn, who was looking for shirts for her son and grandchildren at the J.C. Penney in the Southside Mall. “I definitely save money.”
Lunn, of Worcester, said she waits every time a sales tax exemption week comes around. For the last two years, the state has been holding tax-free weeks periodically for clothing items.
According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, the exemption applies to most clothing and footwear. In addition, items that become a component of clothing — buttons, snaps, shoelaces, etc. — are exempt.
Accessory items, such as watches and jewelry, are not exempt. Neither are pieces of equipment like tool belts and bicycle helmets.
In December 1999, the state plans to abolish sales tax on clothing all together for purchases up to $110. Neighboring states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey have no state sales tax on clothing.
New York charges a 4 percent tax on clothing and footwear. State tax officials estimate that shoppers will save $30 million in taxes during this exemption week.
