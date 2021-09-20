Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 21, 2021
ANDES — State police say the killing of a Maryland fugitive in the home of an Andes man last weekend was “justifiable homicide.”
Troop C Commander Arthur Hawker said Friday that evidence gleaned in the investigation into the death of Richard Elliott, 57, tended to corroborate with the story told by Robert Webster, 45, who said he shot Elliott six times in self-defense on Sept. 15.
But while they feel the case is essentially closed, Delaware County District Attorney Richard Northrup and state police will present the evidence to a grand jury “for independent review and examination,” Hawker said.
That evidence includes an autopsy report that indicates Elliott used a handgun he’d stolen from Webster to end his own life despite multiple gunshot wounds from a .22 handgun to the torso, Hawker said.
50 years ago
Sept. 21, 1971
The possibility of starting a community drug “Hot line” is being investigated by the newly-organized Oneonta Drug Task Force.
The task force’s initial plans call for telephones to be manned by trained persons — “probably parents” — who could help other parents with family drug-related problems.
The task force is spearheaded by the Oneonta Board of Education, and meets every Monday morning at the school board’s office on Watkins Ave.
At the second meeting Monday, the Rev. Robert Heffner, associate dean of student affairs at Hartwick and a member of the task force, suggested that perhaps parents who have experienced family drug problems would identify themselves and make themselves available to help parents with similar problems.
