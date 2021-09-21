Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 22, 1971
Carney Rhinevault, chairman of the Environmental Association for Delaware and Otsego Counties (EADOC) told members of the Hartwick College Women’s Club last night that even though residents can no longer fight the Interstate 88, they can stop the proposed Delaware-St. Lawrence Expressway and the new road to the Oneonta Airport.
The club met in the social rooms of Bresee Hall on the Hartwick campus.
The Delaware-St. Lawrence Expressway would run north and south from Ogdensburg south to Route 17 with a tag of some half million dollars.
In opposing the highway, Rhinevault said many farms and virgin woodlands would be destroyed for the sake of development. He said, “Hastily planned highways are conservational hazards.”
He added that the Transportation Department has said the road is not needed in this area.
Leon Kalmus, a land surveyor and member of EADOC, told some 50 women, “We could allow Otsego County to be developed, but are we ready for it? We have to be educated to know what can happen.”
Kalmus said the geology and topography of land in Otsego County makes it inexpensive for the state to purchase for a highway. He said that only 12 percent of Otsego County is considered “developed” land. Most of that, he claims, is farmland.
He said most of Otsego County has impervious soil — that is, soil that is not absorbent. This, he said, will result in adequate sewerage systems for the collection, treatment, and purification of waste.
He added that according to a State Health Department study in this area, an extremely high percentage of sewage systems were inadequate within two years of construction.
