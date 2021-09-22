Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 23, 1996
ONEONTA — Dark figures move beer kegs in and out of vehicles behind the Center Street Food Store. The deli’s outdoor night light is turned on and illuminates activity for a few minutes. The light goes off, and the men become shadowy figures again.
Margery Merzig sits in her van parked across the street. She wants to know where students will take the kegs — and where the illegal parties will be.
Merzig watches the figures move and listens to their conversations through an open window. She knows they are watching her, too.
It’s 8:30 p.m. and the beginning of a battle between students who are looking for a good time and city officials who want to stop underage drinking and overcrowded parties in unsafe buildings. It’s a battle that plays out again and again on Oneonta’s city streets. And it’s a battle that both sides are determined to win.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1971
A permanent glass collection depot has been set up in Neahwa Park for city residents. It is located across from Damaschke Field, near the city barns.
Under the auspices of the city, the depot is the city’s first effort to sponsor a glass collection point within Oneonta.
The P&D Glass Recycling Company of Binghamton will periodically pick up the glass in the park. They will transport it to Thatcher Glass in Elmira where it will be recycled. Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on Browne Street, will continue its glass recycling program.
Carney Rhinevault, chairman of the Environmental Association of Delaware and Otsego Counties, Inc. (EADOC), said 75 drums have been donated to the city to be used for collecting glass. The drums were given to the city by Oneonta Ford Sales, Corning Glass, and the Department of Transportation.
