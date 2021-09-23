Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 24, 1996
OTEGO — Site plans for new businesses could be required of the town of Otego passes an ordinance that will be reviewed during a public hearing in Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Supervisor James Hurlburt said the proposal calls for commercial and industrial businesses looking to open in Otego to present site plans to the Planning Board.
Hurlburt said other towns have had trouble with businesses moving into the community, and this proposal is a step to avoid problematic development.
The proposal has nothing to do with one or two family dwellings or zoning, Hurlburt said. Residents don’t like the idea of regulating residential building, he said, and the current requirement to get a building permit from the town code enforcement officer will remain unchanged.
50 years ago
Sept. 24, 1971
The unwillingness of the Otsego County Board of Elections to simplify registration of new young voters was blamed for the low percentage of registrations to the county by the League of Women Voters.
A number of instances were cited by the League women as to the lack of cooperation on the part of the board to make registration more convenient for the young people. They also said the League women offered their services to assist the board in special registrations but were refused.
The league believes that since the law franchised the young people, the Election Commissioners should make more of an effort to get them registered.
At the end of central registration, only 478 or 12 percent — of the estimated potential new voters in this age group had registered.
