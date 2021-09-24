Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 25, 1996
Get ready for probably the biggest shadow you’ll ever see.
A total eclipse of the full moon will occur over North America on Thursday night. If approaching clouds stay away from the area long enough, astronomers say local sky-gazers will get a three-hour-long celestial treat of color and wonder.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun is directly behind a given position on Earth with respect to the moon, causing the planet’s shadow to obscure the moon. Thursday’s lunar eclipse will be the last one visible in North America until the year 2000, said Michael P. Merilan, an astrophysicist at the State University College at Oneonta.
SUCO’s physics and astronomy department is inviting the public to view the eclipse with the help of a powerful telescope, which will be set up Thursday evening in the Class of 1990 Plaza near the entrance to Milne Library. Merilan will be available to discuss the event.
50 years ago
Sept. 25, 1971
Construction will begin Monday on the new quarters for Oneonta Grocery Co. on Ceperley Avenue, President William Lewis announced Friday. The new site is in the Town of Oneonta.
Property built by Mr. Lewis’ grandfather in 1906 following a fire which destroyed the previous structure on the site of what was Enders Furniture Store has for the second time been condemned by Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency.
The Agency has set March 1 as the deadline for the firm’s removal from the four-story structure at Market and Broad streets.
The new building, the cost of which was not disclosed, will be 200 by 160 feet, a one-story structure 22-feet high. When a cooler, repack room and office are included, it will provide “just under” 30,000 square feet of floor space.
