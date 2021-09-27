Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 28, 1996
Jugglers, singers, musicians, vendors and storytellers will line downtown Main Street and create a living collage for the “Step Back In Time Festival” today.
Barbershop and chamber singers, marching and contemporary music will fill the air during featured performances between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed between Chestnut and Elm streets.
All day, merchants will have sidewalk sales, gypsies will tell fortunes and antiques, crafts and classic cars will be displayed. Miniature golf players can go ‘round a course set up by the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts, and a “Skateboard Rodeo” on Dietz Street at 12:30 p.m. will give youths a chance to show off their agility.
The second annual event is sponsored by the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Taskforce with help from Hartwick College, the city of Oneonta, Wilber Bank and Otsego County bed tax revenues.
50 years ago
Sept. 28, 1971
FRANKLIN — A formal ceremony of dedication for the new Franklin Central School will climax a month of events at the school which are in addition to the regular fall athletic schedule.
The dedication, now in the planning phases, will consist of a formal ceremony which is to incorporate band and chorus selections and presentations by individuals concerned with the school and the welfare of the students.
The opening of school in September 1970 marked the first time classes were held throughout the main school building since March 1969 when a disastrous fire wrecked the building.
Over the months since, officials note, even though students were in the building, some construction continued, culminating with the Memorial sign board unit now under construction on the front lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.