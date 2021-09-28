Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 29, 1971
The Oneonta Teachers’ Association (OTA) will file a “Type II Grievance” to Edward Onody, acting superintendent of school, against the Board of Education for not paying July 1 contracted raises.
The Board received word Monday morning from the Buffalo Coordinator of Wage-Price Controls that the pay raises the Board had paid were illegal.
At an executive meeting last night the OTA decided to take grievance action against the Board’s decision.
Last week, the OTA held an opinion survey of all teachers. Based on 185 responses, 45 per cent indicated they were in favor of taking grievance, “going to arbitration if necessary.” Only 25 per cent wrote they would accept the Board’s decision to comply with federal regulation. Another 30 per cent abstained from reply.
Mrs. Robert Derr, president of the OTA, said their action is in conjunction with both the New York State Teachers’ Association and the National Education Association, which are both fighting the wage-price freeze in court.
A “Type II Grievance,” according to the 1971-72 teacher’s contract, means a claim by any teacher or group of teachers “based upon any event or condition affecting their welfare and or terms and conditions of employment.”
The OTA must file the complaint to Onody within 60 days after the Board’s decision to pay last year’s salaries.
Onody must answer in writing within 10 school days after receiving the grievance. An appeal may be written to the Board of Education within 15 school days after receiving Onody’s decision. Within 10 days, the Board will hold an executive hearing o the complaint and will present the OTA with their decision within five school days after that hearing.
