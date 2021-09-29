Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1971
Last spring, Bugbee School faced possible closing when Governor Rockefeller submitted a bill to the legislature which would require school districts having campus schools such as Bugbee to pay part of the cost of education for campus school students.
The bill “died” in committee. Yesterday, Bugbee School Vice-Principal Kenneth Kellerhouse told Kiwanians he hopes the bill doesn’t rise again, because campus schools are still valuable.
“Some people believe the campus school is a thing of the past and serves no real purpose today,” Kellerhouse said. He went on to cite the role Bugbee School plays in the community and the reasons why it is a valuable asset to the school district.
“Public schools would not be able to absorb more college students than they are already taking for clinical experiences in the classroom,” he said. He added that if Bugbee were closed, the laboratory experiences of teaching in schools “would be curtailed seriously.”
Kellerhouse claimed student teaching or student “observation participation” is an important part of teaching preparation. “Students who are planning to become teachers actually work with children in addition to reading about them in books and discussing them in classrooms,” he noted.
Kellerhouse stressed that “observation participation” is as important for a student planning to enter teaching as it is for a student planning to become a surgeon. “A medical student observes surgery and later performs the operation himself under supervision,” Kellerhouse claimed. “Bugbee School offers the same kind of clinical experience.”
The vice-principal noted that Bugbee School has served over 5,000 SUCO students. “This year, 80 out of 300 student teachers will use Bugbee,” he said.
Kellerhouse also noted that the location of the school permits the school to use the college facilities.” This is an experience we can give our students which other public schools can not,” he said, “because of our association with the college.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.